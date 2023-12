NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva defeated Spain’s Paula Badosa in the second-round match at the Canadian Open women’s singles in Toronto to advance to the third round, Sports. kz reads.

The 2022 Canadian Open is an outdoor hard court tennis tournament played as part of the 2022 US Open Series. The prize money this year stands at USD 2,697,250.





Photo: Sports. kz