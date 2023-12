OHIO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus at the now-running US Open-2020, Sports.kz reports.

In the third round match which lasted for 2 hours 1 minute world number 35 Kazakhstan’s Putintseva beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich ranking 106 in the world in three sets scoring 3:6, 6:2, 6:1. In the next round Putintseva will play vs Petra Martić of Croatia.