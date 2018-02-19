Kazakhstani Putintseva slides two spots down in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost two spots in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva slid to №83.



Zarina Diyas retained the title of the highest ranked Kazakhstani in the WTA rankings at №54.



Danish Caroline Wozniacki continues to dominate the rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Garbine Muguruza climbed to the third spot.