17:57, 19 February 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Putintseva slides two spots down in WTA rankings
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost two spots in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.
Putintseva slid to №83.
Zarina Diyas retained the title of the highest ranked Kazakhstani in the WTA rankings at №54.
Danish Caroline Wozniacki continues to dominate the rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Garbine Muguruza climbed to the third spot.