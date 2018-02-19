EN
    17:57, 19 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Putintseva slides two spots down in WTA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost two spots in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Putintseva slid to №83.

    Zarina Diyas retained the title of the highest ranked Kazakhstani in the WTA rankings at №54.

    Danish Caroline Wozniacki continues to dominate the rankings. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Garbine Muguruza climbed to the third spot.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
