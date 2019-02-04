Kazakhstani Putintseva slips down WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva moved down the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva slid two spots down to №43. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas retained the 96th line of the rankings.



Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost 27 spots and plummeted to №196.



Japanese Naomi Osaka tops the rankings with 7030 points. She is followed by Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.