    11:53, 15 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Putintseva slips in WTA rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan lost one spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    This week Putintseva is ranked 48th. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas preserved her 90th line. Kazakhstani Yelena Rybakina rose from №188 to №186.

    Romanian Simona Halep continues to dominate the world rankings followed by Danish Caroline Wozniacki and German Angelique Kerber.

