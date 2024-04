Kazakhstan’s No.2 tennis player Yulia Putintseva skyrocketed in the latest rankings of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Yulia leaped 16 positions to stand 52nd as she reached the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Miami Open and lost to Victoria Azarenka from Belarus.

Yulia Putintseva reached her career-high No.27 in 2017.