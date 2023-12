NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, the World No 46, beat U.S. Alison Riske-Amritraj in the Round of 16 at the Canadian Open 2022.

She won with a score of 6:3, 7:5 to seal a spot in the quarterfinals, Sports.kz reads.

Next Putintseva will face another U.S. tennis player Jessica Pegula, the World No 7, in the women’s singles.









Photo: ktf.kz