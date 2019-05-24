Kazakhstani Putintseva strolls into 2019 Nurnberg semis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - World №39 Yulia Putintseva has progressed into the semifinals of the 2019 Nurnberger Versicherungscup, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the quarterfinal match the Kazakhstani seeded first at the tournament defeated German wildcard Anna-Lena Friedsam in three sets 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 in their first encounter on court. The match lasted for 3h 21 minutes.



In the semis Putintseva will face off with Romanian Sorana Cirstea.