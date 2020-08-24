EN
    Kazakhstani Putintseva strolls into WTA Cincinatti Masters 2nd round

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the WTA Cincinatti Masters in Ohio, Kazinform has learnt from Olympics.kz.

    In the opening round Putintseva confidently routed Chinese Shuai Zhang in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. The Kazakhstani hit two aces and made four double faults.

    Next Putintseva will face Maria Sakkari from Greece.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis Elena Rybakina sadly lost in the first round of the tournament to Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
