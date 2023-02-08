Kazakhstani Putintseva stuns Grand Slam champion at Abu Dhabi Open Round 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva World No. 44 shocked Bianca Andreescu ranking 37th in the women’s singles first round of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 41 minutes to end with a score of 7:6, 6:2 in favor of Yulia Putintseva. Besides, during the five-game winning streak she earned 8 points.

Notably, Bianca Andreescu won the Grand Slam singles title in 2019 defeating Serena Williams.

Photo: sports.kz