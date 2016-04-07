EN
    08:45, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Putintseva stuns Lisicki in three sets in Charleston

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yulia Putintseva eliminated 15th-seeded Sabine Lisicki of Germany at the Volvo Car Open 2016 in Charleston, U.S.

    The final score was 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in Putintseva's favor.

    During the two-hour match Putintseva confidently beat the German in the first and third set, making no double faults and hitting 2 aces. Lisicki, on the contrary, made 9 double faults and served no aces.

    It is worth mentioning that it was the first time the two met on court.

    In the third-round Putintseva will face off with the third-seed Venus Williams.

    Source: WTA

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
