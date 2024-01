ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №53 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has strolled into the second round of the Wimbledon 2018, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Putintseva outplayed Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.



It should be noted that Linette defeated Putintseva in three previous matches.



In the second round the Kazakhstani will play against Russian Daria Kasatkina.