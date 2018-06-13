Kazakhstani Putintseva to play at tournament in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan is gearing up to take part in the Moscow River Cup in the Russian capital, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The Moscow River Cup is kicking off this year on July 23 at the National Tennis Center.



Julia Goerges from Germany, Daria Kasatkina from Russia, Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia, Alize Cornet from France and Elena Vesnina from Russia will join Putintseva and many other players at the clay tournament.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $750,000.



It bears to remind that Putintseva had significantly improved her standings in the WTA rankings this week after propelling to the Roland Garros quarterfinal.