NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s tennis player Yuliya Putintseva, ranked № 38, blew out American Danielle Rose Collins, World № 25, in the second round at the Australian Open 2020, Sports.kz reports.

The match lasted 2 hours 36 minutes ended at 6/4, 2/6, 7/5.

In the third round Putintseva will face Romania’s Simona Halep.