Kazakhstani Putintseva to take part in St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's №1 in tennis Yulia Putintseva will take part in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Kazinform reports.

Yulia's opponent will be revealed after the qualifying round is over.



The prize fund of the tournament that will bring together the best tennis players of the world, including defending champion Petra Kvitova totals over $757 000.



It should be mentioned that Putintseva slid three spots down to №41 in the updated WTA rankings this week.