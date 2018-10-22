Kazakhstani Putintseva up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva climbed three spots in the updated WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After moving three lines up, Putintesva is now ranked 45th in the world. Another representative of Kazakhstan Zarina Diyas retained the 90th spot. Yelena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost 15 spots and plummeted to №201 of the rankings.



Romanian Simona Halep remains world №1 in tennis. Angelique Kerber of Germany surpassed Danish Caroline Wozniacki to take the 2nd place of the rankings.