07:24, 22 July 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Putintseva upset in WTA-250 Palermo 2nd round
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva played vs. French Diane Parry in the second-round match of Palermo Ladies Open in Italy, Kazinform reports.
According to Sports.kz, Putintseva lost to Parry, world No86, with a score 3:6, 4:6. The match lasted for 1 hour 26 minutes.
During the match, Putintseva hit two aces and made three double faults.
Presently, Putintseva is ranked 29th in WTA Singles Rankings.
Photo: sports.kz