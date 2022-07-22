EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:24, 22 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Putintseva upset in WTA-250 Palermo 2nd round

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva played vs. French Diane Parry in the second-round match of Palermo Ladies Open in Italy, Kazinform reports.

    According to Sports.kz, Putintseva lost to Parry, world No86, with a score 3:6, 4:6. The match lasted for 1 hour 26 minutes.

    During the match, Putintseva hit two aces and made three double faults.

    Presently, Putintseva is ranked 29th in WTA Singles Rankings.


    Photo: sports.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!