Kazakhstani Putintseva wins first match vs. Argentina in Billie Jean King play-offs

In the first clash between Kazakhstan and Argentina in the play-off of the Billie Jean King Cup Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 2-6, 6-4, 6-0, scoring the first win for the team.