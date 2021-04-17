EN
    09:40, 17 April 2021

    Kazakhstani Putintseva wins first match vs. Argentina in Billie Jean King play-offs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva scored the first win for Kazakhstan in the first match against Argentina in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-offs, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the first clash between Kazakhstan and Argentina in the play-off of the Billie Jean King Cup Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan defeated Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 2-6, 6-4, 6-0, scoring the first win for the team.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
