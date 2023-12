NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 20-year-old Elena Rybakina became the second Kazakhstani to crash out of the U.S. Open opening round, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Qualifier Rybakina lost to Czech Karolina Muchova in straight sets 4-6, 4-6. World №44 Muchova needed 1h 26 minutes to send Rybakina home.

Next for Muchova is Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei.