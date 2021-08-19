Kazakhstani Raimova reaches Junior World Wrestling Championship final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh female wrestler Nulifar Raimova to compete in the Women’s Freestyle 57 Kg Final at the 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championship in Russia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Nulifar Raimova of Kazakhstan is to take on Aurora Russo of Italy in the Women’s Freestyle 57 Kg Final at the 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championship.

The Kazakhstani faced off against Russian Anastasia Kozlova in the qualifying event.