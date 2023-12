NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani undefeated fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov (12-0) had a successful debut UFC fight at the UFC 254 event in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 26-year-old Rakhmonov defeated more experienced MMA fighter Alex Oliveira (22-8-1-2) in the first round of the three-round fight.

This is the 13th professional win for Shavkat and an incredible debut in the UFC world.