18:21, 12 May 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani reaches Shymkent Challenger semis
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev and Alexander Shevchenko of Russia have reached the semifinals of the ATP Challenger in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In the quarterfinal-match Yevseyev and Shevchenko stunned the 2nd-seeded Indian Arjun Kadhe and Ukrainian Vladyslav Manafov 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.
Yevseyev and Shevchenko will clash with Swiss Antoine Bellier and Brazilian Gabriel Decamps in the semifinals.
It bears to remind that they defeated a wildcard duo of Timur Maulenov and Dostanbek Tashbulatov at the start of the tournament.