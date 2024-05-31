Kazakhstani referees to officiate at 2024 Paris Olympics

National experts, Yerik Zhumabekov and Igor Ligai, have been granted the privilege of officiating at the primary events on the global stage in Paris, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

All selected United World Wrestling (UWW) referees will participate in a special combine, which will be held in Greece from June 20 to 24. The seminar will address matters pertaining to the enhancement of the performance of referees at the primary events of the quadrennium in the capital of France.

Zhumabekov noted that the selection process for the Olympic Games occurred in two stages: the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana and the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. At the latter event, the judges were divided into three categories: green, yellow, and red. Yerik Zhumabekov and Igor Ligai were placed in the green category. This year, the referees also participated in World License tournaments held in Bishkek and Istanbul. As a result of this and other considerations, the UWW selected 50 individuals to participate in the Paris Olympics. For the first time, two Kazakhstani wrestling referees will be attending the Olympic Games.

It should be noted that Yerik Zhumabekov was born on February 23, 1973, in the Abai region. He received the category of international judge in 2009. Prior to this, he had been engaged in national-level activities for a period of 10 years.

The second judge is Igor Ligai. He was born on September 7, 1985, in the Saryagash town of the Turkistan region. Ligai has previously participated in the Olympic Games, held in Tokyo.

“The Olympics represent a significant opportunity for athletes and officials alike. We are striving to ensure that all aspects of the event are executed to the highest standards. We are pleased to have two referees from Kazakhstan participating in the Games. Each competition awards the "Golden Whistle" prize to the most outstanding referee. Together with Erik Oralovich, we will endeavor to earn this recognition,” Mr. Ligai highlighted.

It should be recalled that at the Olympic Games in London and Rio, Kazakhstan was represented by the authoritative specialist Bakytzhan Zhaksygulov. Since 2007, he has participated in 14 Asian Championships and two Asian Games, as well as three U23 World Wrestling Championships, four World Junior Wrestling Championships, and six Senior World Championships. Zhaksygulov concluded his international career last year. At the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, UWW President Nenad Lalović expressed gratitude to Bakytzhan Zhaksygulov for his contributions to the advancement of world wrestling.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan was awarded seven wrestling licenses for the Olympic Wrestling in Paris. Four were granted for Greco-Roman wrestling, while three were granted for freestyle wrestling.