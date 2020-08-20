Kazakhstani referees to oversee Champions League match

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani referees led by Furkat Atazhanov to oversee the Champions League second qualifying round match between Qarabağ FK and the winner of FC Sheriff Tiraspol and CS FOLA Esch pair, Kazinform cites the National Olympics Committee of Kazakhstan.

Furkat Atazhanov is to be the match’s chief referee joined by linesmen Sergey Kalachev, Darkhan Tulegenov and Grigori Moskovchenko.

The match is set to be played on August 26 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.