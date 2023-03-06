EN
    18:45, 06 March 2023

    Kazakhstani rescuers awarded for work in quake-hit Türkiye

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Emergency Situations Minister Yuri Ilyin awarded the Kazakhstani rescuers who joined the rescue efforts in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Aibyn Order of second degree was presented to officers, Kurmet Order to civilians, and the Yeren enbegi ushin governmental medal and ministerial awards to the rest.

    In addition, all those who joined the rescue efforts in Türkiye received thank-you letters.

    Two strong earthquakes of magnitude of over 7 jolted Kahramanmaras, southeastern Türkiye, on February 6, 2023. Hundreds of aftershocks were recorded following tremors in 10 provinces of the country as well as the neighboring counties, including Syria. The latest data indicate the death toll from the massive quakes rose to 45,089.

    11 thousand rescuers from 88 countries, including Kazakhstan, were involved in liquidating the aftermath of the quakes in Türkiye. Kazakhstani rescuers pulled eight people alive from the rubble as well as recovered over the bodies of over 80 deceased people.


