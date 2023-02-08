Kazakhstani rescuers continue search for survivors from deadly quake in Türkiye

GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani rescuers continue to search for survivors from the deadly quake in Türkiye, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

According to the First Vice Minister, the rescuers do every thing possible to find survivors under the quake rubble.

It was reported that Kazakhstani rescuers joined recovery efforts in Türkiye. The Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye. The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.

The Kazakh Health Ministry which is in close contact with the Turkish ministry of health stands ready to provide medical assistance and pharmaceuticals to those affected by major earthquakes in Türkiye. Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the Government to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to quake-stricken Türkiye.

As earlier reported, an initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit near the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep at 4:17 am local time on Monday.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a national mourning following the deadly quakes that hit the country.

Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

