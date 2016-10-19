Kazakhstani rescuers mark professional holiday Oct 19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day of establishment of the State Committee of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the Presidential decree as of 19 October 1995 became a professional holiday of rescuers.

According to Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MIA Emergencies Committee Ruslan Imankulov, in 25 years of independence, the country’s rescuers have saved lives of approximately 330,000 people. More than 34,000 people were provided with emergency care and more than 1mln on-scene responces were made.

In 9 months of the year 2016, the firefighting, operational-rescue and other teams of the Committee saved lives of more than 6,500 people and evacuated around 40,000 people from emergency sites and rendered first aid to 5,000 people.

The Emergencies Committee comprises today 16 firefighting and emergencies-rescue services with 10 operational-rescue troops, 5 regional airmobile operational-rescue troops and a republican operational-rescue troop. Crisis Management Centre, Disaster Medicine Centre, 40 medical-rescue points, Kokshetau Technical Institute, Kazselezashita, JSC Kazaviaspas and railway hospitals of disaster medicine are functioning in this system too. More than 32 thousand highly experienced and qualified people are employed by the structural divisions of the Emergencies Committee to date.