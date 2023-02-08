Kazakhstani rescuers recover 4 bodies from debris in Türkiye

GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM - Kazakh and Turkish rescuers recovered the bodies of four people and pulled an injured woman from the rubble as part of the rescue efforts in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, Kazinform reports.

A video of Kazakh and Turkish rescuers dismantling apartment blocks affected by massive quakes in Türkiye has been released by the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Over the past day, Kazakh and Turkish rescuers recovered the bodies of four people and pulled an injured woman from the ruins of collapsed apartment blocks as part of the rescue efforts in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

It was reported that Kazakhstani rescuers joined recovery efforts in Türkiye. The Kazakh aircraft with 41 rescuers and health workers on board touched down in Türkiye. The Kazakhstani rescuers are to assist in the liquidation of the aftermath of a series of major quakes.

Kazakhstan is ready to send a team of 125 health workers to the regions of the country hit by major earthquakes.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the Government to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to quake-stricken Türkiye.

As earlier reported, an initial magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit near the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep at 4:17 am local time on Monday.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a national mourning following the deadly quakes that hit the country.

Screen from video