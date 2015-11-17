EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:19, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani rider wins at International Belgian Open

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Artyom Zakharov has won the 4-km Individual Pursuit at the 2015 International Belgian Open.

    By winning the pursuit, the native of North Kazakhstan region received 80 points that will help him earn a berth at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Artyom Zakharov also happens to be the captain of Astana Trek team. The International Belgian Open is an international track cycling meeting in Ghent, Belgium.

    Tags:
    Sport North Kazakhstan region Cycling News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!