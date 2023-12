NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani runner Akmaral Meirman hauled bronze at the Zurich Marathon Cityrun in Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Track and Field Federation.

Akmaral Meirman from Shymkent crossed the finish line of the Zurich marathon Cityrun at 2h 46min claiming the third place.



It should be mentioned that Akmaral got into professional running only four years ago.