EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:55, 18 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani runner eases into 2022 World Athletics Championships semis

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s runner Mikhail Litvin propelled into the semifinal of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the U.S., Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Litvin finished fourth in the Men’s 400m race clocking it in 46.00 seconds in Heat 4, his season’s best result.

    American Champion Allison finished first in Heat 4. Coming in second was Belgian Dylan Borlee. Isaac Makwala of Botswana was third.

    Litvin’s result allow his to earn the semifinal berth at the championships scheduled to be held on July 20.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!