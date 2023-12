NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to semifinals at the now-running Hobart International, a WTA event in Australia, the National Olympic Committee reports.

Rybakina defeated Lizette Cabrera of Australia in the quarter final scoring 6:7, 7:6, 7:5. In the next round, Rybakina will play vs Heather Watson of Great Britain.