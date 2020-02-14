Kazakhstani Rybakina advances to semifinals at St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s tennis player Yelena Rybakina breezed into semifinals at the St.Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020, Olymipc.kz reports.

In the quarterfinals Rybakina beat Oceane Dodin of France – 6/7 (5-7), 7/5, 6/2. The match lasted 2 hours and 27 minutes.

In the next round Rybakina will face the winner of the match Belinda Bencic of Switzerland vs Maria Sakkari of Greece.