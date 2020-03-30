EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:53, 30 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Rybakina among world’s top 10 rising stars of tennis

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sportsmole.co.uk edition compiled a list of top 10 rising stars of tennis which includes Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina as well, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    «There are clear parallels between Andreescu's breakthrough 2019, which ended with a US Open title, and Rybakina's 2020. The 20-year-old, who plays for Kazakhstan, only broke into the top 100 last July and has soared from 36 to 17 this year on the back of one WTA Tour title and three more finals, posting victories over Kenin and Karolina Pliskova in Dubai last month,» the publication reads .

    Earlier it was reported, that for the first time in her career Rybakina was ranked among the WTA’s top 20 which is a historical achievement for Kazakhstani tennis players.



    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!