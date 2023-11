ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No. 1 Elena Rybakina crashed former World No.1 Karolína Plíšková in the first-round match at the Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 with over USD 2.5 mln prize pool, Sports.kz reads.

Karolína Plíšková ranks among Top 20 women tennis players.

Next Rybakina will play vs World No.5 Jessica Pegula.

Photo: sports.kz