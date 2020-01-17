EN
    17:10, 17 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Rybakina fights her way to Hobart International final

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has strolled into the Hobart International final by defeating British qualifier Heather Watson in a three-set match, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Rybakina routed Watson 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 16 minutes. Closer to the end of the match Rybakina needed treatment on her right leg, but that didn’t stop the Kazakh from winning.

    By advancing to the final Rybakina set up a clash with №4 seed Zhang Shuai of China.

    This will be the second final for Rybakina in the last two weeks. She was the runner-up in the Shenzhen Open last week losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova.



