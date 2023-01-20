Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time ever sails into AO Round 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World No.25 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstani crashed 11th-ranked Danielle Collins of the U.S. with a score of 6:2, 5:7, 6:2 in the 3rd Round at the now-running Australian Open, the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Next Rybakina will face world number one Iga Swiatek who sent home Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Elena Rybakina is the only representative of Kazakhstan in the women’s singles event of the 2023 Australian Open.

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan’s Rybakina paired with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova eased into the second round of the women’s doubles by edging out Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.