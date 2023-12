NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World’s No21 Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina lost to Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko who ranks 114th in WTA in the second round of the WTA500 tournament in Eastbourne, Great Britain, the National Tennis Federation informed.

The match lasted for 2 hours and 16 minutes and ended with a score - 6:1, 5:7, 3:6.

Rybakina hit 9 aces, made 8 double faults, and converted 3 break points out of 13.