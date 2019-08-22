EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:39, 22 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Rybakina marches on in U.S. Open qualification

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina reached the third round of the U.S. Open qualification, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №67 Rybakina edged out Aussie Arina Rodionova in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 in just 54 minutes.

    In Round 3 of the qualification Rybakina will face another Aussie Lizette Cabrera.

    Recall that the Kazakhstani tennis player needed only 49 minutes to upset American Emma Navarro in the first round of the qualification.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!