Kazakhstani Rybakina marches on in U.S. Open qualification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina reached the third round of the U.S. Open qualification, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №67 Rybakina edged out Aussie Arina Rodionova in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 in just 54 minutes.

In Round 3 of the qualification Rybakina will face another Aussie Lizette Cabrera.

Recall that the Kazakhstani tennis player needed only 49 minutes to upset American Emma Navarro in the first round of the qualification.