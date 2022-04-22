Kazakhstani Rybakina out of Stuttgart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player Elena Rybakina sadly crashed out of the second round of the WTA’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform cites WTA.com.

World N°19 Rybakina was edged out of the second-round match by 2nd-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa in a three-set thriller 2-6, 6-4, 6-7.

Badosa propelled to the quarterfinals of the tournament where she will clash with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia seeded 7th.

Earlier it was reported that in the opener Rybakina had routed German qualifier Nastasja Schunk in straight sets.

It bears to remind that another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva reached the quarterfinals of the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul in Turkey where she will play against Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic.