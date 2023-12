MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 Elena Rybakina crashed Russia’s Vera Zvonareva in the women’s singles first round match at Australian Open, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

The meeting lasted 2 hours 4 minutes and ended with a score of 4: 6, 6: 4, 6: 4 in favor of Rybakina. In the second round Elena Rybakina will play vs Fiona Ferro of France.