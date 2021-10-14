Kazakhstani Rybakina strolls into Indian Wells doubles semis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova defeated Czech duet Marie Bouzkova and Lucy Gradetska in the women’s doubles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open with a score 1:6, 6:1, 10:3, the National Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match lasted form 1 hour 6 minutes.

In the semifinals Kazakhstan-Russian pair will face Ukraine’s Lyudmila Kichenok and Latvia’s Jeļena Ostapenko.