    10:21, 14 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Rybakina strolls into Indian Wells doubles semis

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova defeated Czech duet Marie Bouzkova and Lucy Gradetska in the women’s doubles semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open with a score 1:6, 6:1, 10:3, the National Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

    The match lasted form 1 hour 6 minutes.

    In the semifinals Kazakhstan-Russian pair will face Ukraine’s Lyudmila Kichenok and Latvia’s Jeļena Ostapenko.
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
