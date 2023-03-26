Kazakhstani Rybakina stuns Badosa at Miami Open

MIAMI. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Paula Badosa World No.29 in three sets at the third round of the Miami Open 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The encounter lasted for 2 hours and 33 minutes.

Next Kazakhstan’s best player Elena Rybakina will meet the winner of the match between Petra Martic and Elise Mertens.

As earlier reported, Elena Rybakina won the Indian Wells title beating Aryna Sabalenka 7:6, 6:4.