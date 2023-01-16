EN
    09:48, 16 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Rybakina to compete on the 1st day of Australian Open 2023

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first in 2023 Grand Slam tournament is set to start January 16 in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Leader of the Kazakh female tennis players’ team Elena Rybakina will be the first to appear on the court. At the start of the tournament she will play vs Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ranked 67th), whom she already defeated in 2017 at the US Open Junior Tennis Championships - 6:4, 6:0.


    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
