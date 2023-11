ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2022 Wimbledon champion, Kazakhstan’s No 1 Elena Rybakina withdrew from the 2022 Tallinn Open for an injury, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Rybakina’s last tournament was the 2022 Japan Open Tokyo where she was defeated by Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the first round.

Photo; sports.kz