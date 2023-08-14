Kazakhstani Sagandykova skyrockets in WTA singles ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Aruzhan Sagandykova jumped from 1,056th to 958th spot in the latest WTA singles ranking, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Zhibek Kulambayeva climbed two spots up to 436th in the ranking.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her title of the world’s number four.

Kazakhstan’s second seed Yulia Putintseva lost 18 spots to rank 79th in the WTA singles ranking.

Kazakhstani Gozal Ainitdinova was down one spot to 544th, and Anna Danilina two spots to 865th in the ranking.