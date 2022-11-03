Kazakhstani Sagandykova strolls into quarterfinals at ITF World Tennis Tour W15

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM 17-year-old Aruzhan Sagandykova for the first time ever in her career advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the now-running ITF World Tennis Tour W15 in Antalya, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

In the second round she crashed Julia Lovqvist of Sweden with a score of 6:3, 6:1.

Next she will meet a winner of Natalija Senic vs Koharu Niimi match.





Photo: ktf.kz















