20:27, 03 November 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakhstani Sagandykova strolls into quarterfinals at ITF World Tennis Tour W15
ANTALYA. KAZINFORM 17-year-old Aruzhan Sagandykova for the first time ever in her career advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the now-running ITF World Tennis Tour W15 in Antalya, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.
In the second round she crashed Julia Lovqvist of Sweden with a score of 6:3, 6:1.
Next she will meet a winner of Natalija Senic vs Koharu Niimi match.
Photo: ktf.kz