    20:27, 03 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Sagandykova strolls into quarterfinals at ITF World Tennis Tour W15

    None
    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM 17-year-old Aruzhan Sagandykova for the first time ever in her career advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the now-running ITF World Tennis Tour W15 in Antalya, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

    In the second round she crashed Julia Lovqvist of Sweden with a score of 6:3, 6:1.

    Next she will meet a winner of Natalija Senic vs Koharu Niimi match.



    Photo: ktf.kz





    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
