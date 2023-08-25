Kazakhstani Samat Aitpanbet wins world champion title at 2023 UWW Grappling World Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 25-year-old Kazakhstani Samat Aitpanbet won the men’s grappling GI title at the 2023 UWW Grappling World Championships held in Warsaw, Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Grappler Samat Aitpanbet from Sagadat Nurmagambetov sports club had four bouts in the weight class of 62kg, winning one early and three more by points. His opponents were from Armenia, Ukraine, Israel, and Italy.

«Today’s a historic moment! I became the first Kazakh to win the UWW Grappling World Championships men’s GI title. I had four bouts in the weight category of up to 62kg and reached the final with a distant advantage. Congratulate the Kazakh people on the victory,» Samat wrote on his Instagram account.