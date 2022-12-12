EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:09, 12 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren claim 6 medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh team of schoolchildren continue their winning streak at the international arena with six more medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad in physics, biology, and chemistry, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov.

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren won six medals, including one silver and five bronze medals at the International Junior Physics, Biology, and Chemistry Olympiad held in Bogota, Colombia.

    The Olympiad has brought together 300 schoolchildren from 60 countries.

    Last year, the Kazakh team won three bronze medals.

    Photo: t.me/aimagambetov
    Tags:
    Science and research Kazakhstan Education News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!