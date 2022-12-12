Kazakhstani schoolchildren claim 6 medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh team of schoolchildren continue their winning streak at the international arena with six more medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad in physics, biology, and chemistry, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov.

Kazakhstani schoolchildren won six medals, including one silver and five bronze medals at the International Junior Physics, Biology, and Chemistry Olympiad held in Bogota, Colombia.

The Olympiad has brought together 300 schoolchildren from 60 countries.

Last year, the Kazakh team won three bronze medals.

Photo: t.me/aimagambetov