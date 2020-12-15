EN
    17:16, 15 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren haul 5 medals at IPhO 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s team won five medals at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO 2020) which was held in a virtual format in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the Republican National Scientific Practical Center «Daryn».

    The event was held from 7 through 15 December bringing together 200 schoolchildren from 40 countries of the world.

    Five schoolchildren represented Kazakhstan at the IPhO 2020 and all five hauled medals at the event.

    Magauin Rassul from Semei, Anton Draganchuk from Pavlodar and Rauan Kaldybayev from Nur-Sultan won silver medals.

    Dinmukhammed Rakhimzhanov from Pavlodar and Temirlan Ismagulov from Nur-Sultan scored bronze.


